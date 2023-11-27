20 of the best appetizers you should know from our Best of Dayton contests

An alphabetical list of area restaurant appetizers that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Bargo’s Grill & Tap

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | 937-433-2500 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Bennett’s Publical

67 S Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019, 2021

Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

19 N Main St, Miamisburg | 937-859-7677 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2021

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | 937-988-0909 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Cooper’s Hawk

5220 Cornerstone North Blvd, Centerville | 937-900-9463 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2021

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-938-5244 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

EAT food truck

937-605-3417 | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | Website

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

The Florentine Restaurant

21 W Market St, Germantown | (937-855-7759 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Hoshi Ramen

2820 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn | 937-318-8006 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Loose Ends Brewing

890 South Main Street, Centerville | 937 723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023.

Ozu852

852 Union Blvd, Englewood | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton | 937-236-4329 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

7580 Poe Ave, Vandalia | 937-898-3860 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Super Subbys

Multiple locations | 937-293-6933 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Thai 9

11 Brown St, Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Watermark Restaurant

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | 937-802-0891 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave, Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019