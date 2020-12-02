2021 dog licenses on sale now; auditor urges online purchase

1. Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs

2. By mailing an application that can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs

3. In person at 21 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as the County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center, at 6790 Webster St.

Dog license fees fund the county Animal Resource Center’s efforts to care for stray and lost animals, spay and neuter every dog that leaves the shelter as an adopted pet, and provide animal control services throughout the county.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to license your dog,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated. “If your dog gets loose just one time, the license will more than pay for itself. For just $20, you can ensure that your dog will find its way back home to your family.”

For more information, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs or call 937-225-4314. To find more locations that sell dog licenses, click here.