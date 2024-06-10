2024 Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees include pioneers, philanthropists

Winners are chosen based on their contributions to the region, the nation and the world, as well as for the impact they have made over the years, Wright Dunbar, Inc. said in a release.

The Dayton Region Walk of Fame is installed on W. Third Street in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District between Shannon and Broadway streets, and since 1996 has expanded to include over 200 inductees. The walk of fame event is Wright Dunbar, Inc.’s annual fundraiser to support initiatives in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

The Breeders

The core of alternative rock band The Breeders was twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal of Huber Heights and Dayton, following Kim’s success as bassist and vocalist with Pixies. Kim formed the band in 1988, with her twin joining in 1992, and along with Josephine Wiggs and Jim MacPherson created “one of the leading and most unique bands of the 90s alternative rock scene,” the release said, pointing to the band’s breakthrough album “Last Splash” and hit single “Cannonball.”

Clay and MaryAnn Mathile

Clay and MaryAnn Mathile are area philanthropists and business leaders, particularly with the Iams Company, which Clay became CEO of in 1970 before selling it to Procter & Gamble in 1999 for over $2 billion, the release said. The couple founded the Aileron Institute to support small businesses, and through donations and initiatives have contributed to education, healthcare and social services, receiving numerous accolades for philanthropic work.

Idotha “Bootsie” Neal

Idotha “Bootsie” Neal made history as the first African American woman to be elected to the Dayton City Commission, where she advocated for underserved communities, social justice and economic development, with initiatives focused on education, healthcare, housing, jobs, poverty and discrimination.

“Her legacy inspires engagement in public service and more equitable communities,” the release said.

The Osborne Brothers

Brothers Bobby and Sonny Osborne formed bluegrass duo the Osborne Brothers, combining bluegrass sounds with country and rockabilly for a unique sound heard in hits such as “Rocky Top” and leading to them being inducted in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

“The Osborne Brothers le an enduring legacy through their innovative artistry, advancement of the genre, and dedication to preserving American roots music traditions.

G. Douglas Talbott

Dr. G. Douglas Talbott was a physician who made “transformative” contributions to the treatment of alcoholism and substance abuse disorders, the release said, adding that he was a captain in the Air Force and Chief of Medicine at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the 1950s. Talbott also began his work with NASA in Dayton to choose crews for the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs. In the 1960s, he then founded and became director of the cardiac research institution the Cox Heart Institute, and after a career as a cardiologist established the first treatment programs for addicted physicians. He also became a leading advocate for recognizing alcoholism as a disease.

“His comprehensive approach to addiction treatment set new standards,” the release said.