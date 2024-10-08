2024 trick-or-treat times for the Dayton region

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will happen in many communities from Oct. 26-31.
Here are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
New Carlisle: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Urbana: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bellbrook: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Xenia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Yellow Springs: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MIAMI COUNTY
Covington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Troy: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Brookville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Butler Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Centerville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Englewood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Germantown: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Harrison Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miamisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miami Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moraine: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oakwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Riverside: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Vandalia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Harveysburg: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
HOW TO SUBMIT
Did we miss your community? Email vickie.harris@coxinc.com with information.