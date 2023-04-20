2.2 million sledgehammers under recall

More than 2.2 million fiberglass sledgehammers are under recall because the head can detach during use, causing an injury risk, according to the recall issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers, sold under DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman brands.
There have been 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head.
The fiberglass sledgehammers were sold for between $18 and $26 from November 2013 through November 2022 at The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide and online.
For a full refund, fill out the form online or call Stanley Black & Decker at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
The DeWalt and Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black, and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Model numbers of the DeWalt and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head, and model numbers of the Stanley hammers are on a sticker on the handle.
DeWalt models under recall are:
DWHT56141 — 2 LB Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
DWHT56142 — 3 LB Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
DWHT56143 — 2-1/2 LB Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
DWHT56146 — 2-1/2 LB Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
DWHT56147 — 4 LB fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
DWHT56148 — 4 LB Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
DWHT56024 — 4 LB Drilling Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle
DWHT56025 — 4 LB BS Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle
DWHT56026 — 4 LB ENG Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle
DWHT56027 — 6 LB Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle
DWHT56029 —10 LB Sledge 36″ Hammer - Hollow Handle
DWHT56030 — 12 LB Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle
Stanley models under recall are:
FMHT51297 — 4 LB Engineer Hammer
FMHT51298 — 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
FMHT51308 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer
FMHT56006 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer
FMHT56008 — 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
FMHT56009 — 4 LB Engineer Hammer
FMHT56010 — 6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
FMHT56011 — 8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
FMHT56019 — 10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
Craftsman models under recall are:
CMHT54163 — 4 LB Engineering Hammer
CMHT56006 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer
CMHT56011 — 8 LB Sledgehammer
CMHT56019 — 10 LB Sledgehammer
