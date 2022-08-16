26 places where you can eat and drink at The Greene

Auntie Anne’s
4450 Glengarry Dr.
Auntie Anne's pretzel shop at The Greene.
BD’s Mongolian Grill
4488 Glengarry Dr.
bd's Mongolian Grill.
bd's Mongolian Grill.
Brio Tuscan Grille
4459 Cedar Park Dr.
Brio Tuscan Grille at The Greene in Beavercreek.
Brio Tuscan Grille at The Greene in Beavercreek.
Cheesecake Factory
56 Greene Blvd.
Stores at The Greene Town Center
Cheryl & Co.
83 Plum St.
Cheryl's Cookies.
Cheryl's Cookies.
Chipotle
4473 Walnut St.
Chipotle.
Chipotle.
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr.
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Condado Tacos
4482 Glengarry Dr.
Condado Tacos has opened at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The Columbus-based restaurant chain is known for a variety of tacos and a build-your-own taco concept that allows diners to choose from a variety of taco shells and top it with their choice of proteins, sauces and other ingredients. An assortment of tequilas, and margaritas is also available. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Cold Stone Creamery
84 Chestnut St.
Crave at Rave Cinemas
4489 Glengarry Dr.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
4432 Walnut St.
Grilled steak with grilled potatoes and vegetables (Image provided by Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
10 Greene Blvd.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop opened its first location in the Dayton area at The Greene. Fuzzy’s is known for its Mexican dishes such as Baja-style tacos, white queso, and jumbo burritos in addition to frozen margaritas and beer.
Gravity Burger
15 Greene Blvd.
Gravity Burger at The Greene in Dayton
JaQua’s
81 Magnolia Ln
A new restaurant, Jaquas, has opened at The Greene. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS
Mimi’s Cafè
4402 Walnut St.
Mode X Tequila Bistro
4492 Glengarry Dr
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Noodles And Co.
11 Greene Blvd.
Penne rosa and tomato bisque from Noodles and Co.
Penne rosa and tomato bisque from Noodles and Co.
Panera Bread
49 Chestnut St.
Panera Bread. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Pasha Grill
72 Plum St.
Pasha Grill at The Greene.
Pho District
4474 Glengarry Dr.
Pho District at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Pies & Pints
52 Plum St
This Pies & Pints pizza is half Mozzarella Caprese with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a balsamic reduction and half Grape & Gorgonzola with red grapes, gorgonzola and fresh rosemary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Potbelly Sandwich Works
48 Plum St.
Potbelly. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
Potbelly. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
The Pub
39 Greene Blvd.
Winans
45 Plum Street, Unit C12
Stop by Winan's for a little pick-me-up (Image provided by The Greene)
Yogurt Mountain
4453 Walnut Street
Yogurt Mountain at The Greene
