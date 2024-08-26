2nd Street Market vendor opens new spot at The Greene in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In the early 2000s, owner Michael Allen was selling primitive furniture reproduction pieces at an antique store in Xenia.

“People were buying, but buying lightly,” Allen said. “I needed people to buy other products so I could stay in business.”

He had previously been a sales rep for Schmidt Distribution supplying poultry and meats to independent grocery stores, small meat markets and fast food giants such as KFC, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken and Churches. He also owned an insurance agency. With both jobs, he traveled and enjoyed stopping in antique stores and other small businesses that sold unique, locally made food items. This sparked the idea to add Amish jams, salsa and other food products to his portfolio of items at the antique store. After much success, he pivoted his business to what it is today.

Allen opened Maria’s Unique Foods at 2nd Street Market in October 2012. Since then, he has added a variety of new products and is now working with about 80 vendors.

Some locally made products offered at Maria’s at the Market includes Aime’s Gourmet Pickles from Miamisburg, Woeber’s Mustard from Springfield, Slappy’s seasonings from Dayton, Tom’s Garden sauces from Xenia, Jollof & All-Purpose Simmer Sauce from Dayton, bread from Big Sky Bread Company in Kettering, Jump’s Gourmet Almonized Peanuts from Centerville and Pizca Chile from Fairborn.

Top-sellers include granola and jams. The granola is made in Amish Country and includes over 25 varieties such as chocolate peanut butter or honey almond. Allen described it “as soft as bread with a crunch.”

He decided to open a second location at The Greene in June because he was ready to expand his business.

“I like buying new products (and) I like to tell people about it,” Allen said.

Allen’s daughter, Alejandra Espinoza Allen, helps operate Maria’s at the Market. She is also a vendor in the store selling greeting cards and printed cups.

Maria’s at the Market has a small freezer in the back with milk, Amish cheeses and butter, salad dressing and other refrigerated products. Allen plans to add additional coolers and a freezer to offer more products such as organic brats, ground buffalo and chicken patties.

MORE DETAILS

Maria’s at the Market is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Maria’s Unique Foods is open at 2nd Street Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The business will pop-up at the Clinton County Corn Festival on Sept. 6-8, Dayton Arcade on Sept. 12, Chocolate Festival on Oct. 5 and Englewood Market on Oct. 10. For more information, visit the establishment’s Facebook (@mariasuniquefoods) or Instagram (@mariasatthemarket) pages.