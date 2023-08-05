3 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle Dayton crash

By
1 hour ago
At least four people were injured early this morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Dayton police and fire crews were dispatched around 2:21 a.m. at Parkhill Drive and Otterbein Avenue on reports of a crash, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

At least three children were sent to Dayton Children’s Hospital and one was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries. It unknown what their conditions are at this time.

A 911 caller said the sound of the crash woke them up and they could see smoke coming from one of the vehicles with people lying on the ground.

We will update as we learn more.

