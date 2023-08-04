Suicidal man shot by Kettering police is alive; 5th police shooting in 6 years

A Kettering police officer responded to a 911 call about a suicidal individual late Thursday, and six minutes after being dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of Hadley Avenue, the officer discharged a duty weapon injuring one person, Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Friday.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, a defendant, Antonio Rose, 25, was recovering from the shooting at Kettering Health Main Campus, facing criminal charges. Rose lives in the 500 block of Hadley.

It was the fifth officer-involved shooting for Kettering police in the past six years, Protsman said.

“We’re definitely seeing a trend,” he said. “It’s not just Kettering, right, it’s across the country that we’ve seen people get aggressive with officers.”

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU), a group of eight Dayton-area police departments, is investigating the alleged crimes at the scene, and Kettering police are examining internally how the officer responded to the call, Protsman said.

A message seeking comment was left with the public information officer for the TCSU.

The chief could not say how badly Rose was injured. The responding police officer, who was not identified, was not injured and is on administrative leave during the investigations. No one else was hurt.

The 911 call came at 9:09 p.m. Thursday.

Protsman said criminal counts against Rose are burglary, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony; plus domestic violence, aggravated menacing and assault, all first-degree misdemeanors.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor confirmed that their office approved those charges, but said they likely would be presented to a grand jury before becoming formalized.

Protsman declined to say what led to the officer discharging the weapon.

“It was a call of a suicidal individual, who was threatening to harm himself,” he said. Rose was the suicidal individual, he added.

He declined to say whether Rose had a weapon or exactly where the officer’s weapon was fired, inside or outside a residence.

For some time late Thursday, officers were on the scene investigating the incident on a stretch of Hadley Avenue near the Kettering-Oakwood municipal border, just off Shroyer Road.

Initially, there was a “99″ signal or a call of an officer needing assistance before that call was cancelled, Protsman said.

No Kettering police officers or administrators are involved in the investigation of Rose, the chief said.

Media requests for the 911 call recording and the responding officer’s body camera are being considered by the Kettering Law Department.