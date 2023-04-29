3 injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

Darke County deputies, Greenville Fire Dept. and Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio 118 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road for a two-vehicle injury crash around 8:40 a.m., according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2019 Hyundai Sonata came to a stop at the intersection of Ohio 118 and then failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound gray 2016 Ford Focus, the sheriff’s office said.