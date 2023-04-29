3 injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

A two-vehicle crash in Greeneville left three people injured Saturday morning.
Darke County deputies, Greenville Fire Dept. and Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio 118 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road for a two-vehicle injury crash around 8:40 a.m., according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A black 2019 Hyundai Sonata came to a stop at the intersection of Ohio 118 and then failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound gray 2016 Ford Focus, the sheriff’s office said.
The 2016 vehicle’s driver was taken to Wayne Hospital for minor injuries along with the front seat passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the 2019 vehicle was left uninjured, however, the front seat passenger was transported to Wayne Hospital for minor injuries as well.
