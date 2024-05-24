3 medical helicopters called to Darke County crash; 4 injured

Explore NAACP demands harsher penalty for drivers who cause deadly crashes while fleeing police

After a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office found that a black 2007 Honda Odyssey was driving eastbound on Childrens Home Bradford Road when it stopped at the stop sign at the US-127 intersection. The Odyssey then tried to cross US-127.

When it did so, a white Ram 5500 utility truck pulling a trailer driving northbound on US-127 crashed into the Honda.

The Ram disconnected from its trailer, went off the right side of the road and flipped over in the ditch. The trailer continued about 300 feet before also coming to a stop in the ditch. The Odyssey came to rest in the median of US-127.

CareFlight responded to the scene and flew the driver from the Ram to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. MedFlight also responded and flew a passenger from the Ram to Miami Valley Hospital as well, also in unknown condition.

A male driver and female passenger from the Honda had to be cut out of the minivan by rescue crews. Both were flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight in unknown condition.

In addition to MedFlight and two CareFlight helicopters, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was joined on scene by Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue, Greenville Fire Department, Versailles Rescue, Ansonia Rescue and the Greenville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team was also called to the scene for further investigation.