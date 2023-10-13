3-month-old ID’d who died following crash in Harrison Twp. last week

An infant injured in a crash last week in Harrison Twp. died Monday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The 3-month-old Dayton girl was identified Friday as Dior Russell by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the intersection of state Route 48 and Turner and Shoup Mill roads.

Demara Russell, 21, of Dayton, was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima west on Shoup Mill Road and failed to maintain control of the car while trying to turn left onto state Route 48, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The car slid on the wet pavement and hit an RTA pole.

Medics took the infant and a 3-year-old girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where the baby later died.

A 43-year-old woman who had been sitting in the right front passenger seat was taken to Kettering Health Dayton. The 3-year-old and 43-year-old had possible injuries, and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Speed and weather conditions are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.