BreakingNews
The tournament stays, but not the name: Western & Southern steps down as title sponsor of Cincinnati Masters

3-month-old ID’d who died following crash in Harrison Twp. last week

Local News
By , and
1 hour ago
X

An infant injured in a crash last week in Harrison Twp. died Monday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The 3-month-old Dayton girl was identified Friday as Dior Russell by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

ExploreRELATED: 3 injured after car crashes into RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the intersection of state Route 48 and Turner and Shoup Mill roads.

Demara Russell, 21, of Dayton, was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima west on Shoup Mill Road and failed to maintain control of the car while trying to turn left onto state Route 48, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The car slid on the wet pavement and hit an RTA pole.

Medics took the infant and a 3-year-old girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where the baby later died.

A 43-year-old woman who had been sitting in the right front passenger seat was taken to Kettering Health Dayton. The 3-year-old and 43-year-old had possible injuries, and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Speed and weather conditions are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Other News
1
The tournament stays, but not the name: Western & Southern steps down...
2
Kettering police seek Ohio funds for new body cameras expected to cost...
3
Active threat alert sends crews to Northridge Schools for false alarm
4
Xenia Towne Square renamed Market District; Dillin to begin renovation...
5
2 injured in crash this morning in Dayton

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top