3 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Sunday afternoon.

Darke County deputies, North Star Fire, Rossburg Fire and Ansonia Rescue and Osgood Rescue responded to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 705 on an injury crash, according to a statement from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Explore Preble County man killed in crash in lake community

A 2022 tractor-trailer traveled westbound on State Route 705 when it failed to stop at an intersection, the sheriff’s office said. A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer came from southbound U.S. 127 and collided with the semi, the sheriff’s office added.

The second vehicle’s driver and two passenger were transported to St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The semi-truck’s driver was uninjured and cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.