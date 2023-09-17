Preble County man killed in crash in lake community

A 37-year-old man was killed in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in a gated community in Preble County early Sunday morning.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Bradley W. Cummins.

The sheriff’s office responded to reports of a crash involving a UTV that occurred in the Lakengren Gated Community near Lakengren Drive, Gasper Twp., around 2:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

A 2016 Polaris RZR UTV was discovered in a yard near the drive with Cummins found deceased at the scene.

He traveled south on Lakengren Drive when the UTV traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a driveway culvert, according to the sheriff’s office. The UTV flipped and landed on its side, the sheriff’s office said. Cummins was ejected from the vehicle.

Preble County investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.