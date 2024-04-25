3 seriously injured, including 2 children, in Darke County crash

BreakingNews
Credit: Nick Graham

A head-on crash in Darke County Thursday morning sent three people to area hospitals with serious injuries, including a 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

All three were transported by medical helicopters.

Just before 8 a.m., Darke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 121 and Weavers Fort Jefferson Road.

A 2003 Buick Lesabre was traveling north on state Route 121 when the driver attempted to trun left onto Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The Lesabre hit a 2013 Hyundai Accent heading south on state Route 121.

A 24-year-old Greenville woman driving the Accent was removed from the car via mechanical means and transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight with serious injuries.

Her two passengers, the 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by MedFlight and are in serious condition. Both were in child safety seats at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Lesabre, a 42-year-old Richmond, Indiana woman, was treated and released at the scene.

New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue and Arcanum Rescue also responded to assist at the scene.

