Miami Valley Hospital South to stop trauma services

The two hospitals are approximately nine miles apart, though that averages between a 15 to 20-minute drive.

“Premier Health has a long-standing commitment to deliver exceptional emergency and trauma care to our community. This commitment remains,” Premier Health said in an organizational statement.

Premier Health will continue to operate level III trauma centers at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Ohio law defines trauma or a “traumatic injury” as meaning severe damage to someone or destruction of tissue that creates a significant risk of loss of life; loss of a limb; significant, permanent disfigurement; and/or significant, permanent disability.

Trauma causes can include a blunt or penetrating injury; exposure to electromagnetic, chemical, or radioactive energy; drowning, suffocation, or strangulation; or a deficit or excess of heat.

The trauma system is designed to get severely injured patients to the “right hospital, in the right manner, in the right amount of time,” according to Ohio EMS. These three factors can impact the patient’s chances of survival while minimizing chances of suffering severe disabilities, the state says.

The health system indicated staffing was also a contributing factor in its decision to cease trauma operations at its Centerville hospital.

“While the demand for these services and the proximity of Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus both contributed to this decision, it also reflects the increasing difficulty in sourcing the expertise necessary to staff a level III trauma center,” Premier Health said.

Affected personnel are being offered other employment options within Premier Health’s network.

It is part of the health system’s ongoing focus is to ensure its resources are allocated strategically across the Premier Health system “to ensure the highest quality care for our patients,” Premier Health said.

Miami Valley Hospital South cares for, on average, three to four trauma patients each day, according to Premier Health’s announcement.

“The same trusted physicians and team members will be there for our patients. We are dedicated to ensuring that our community’s most critical cases receive the necessary attention,” Premier Health said.

Miami Valley Hospital South is seeing growth in its orthopedic and oncology services with more patients seeking those services, the health system said.

Premier Health will work with partners in emergency medical services prior to May 1 “to ensure a smooth transition of care” for its patients, Premier Health said.

This is the second time this year Premier Health has reduced services available at one of its hospitals after Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy closed its labor and delivery unit at the end of February. This was the only maternity unit in Miami County.

This is a further reduction of the trauma facilities available to patients in the region as this comes two weeks after Kettering Health ceased operations as a verified level III trauma facility at Kettering Health Soin Medical Center. Soin Medical Center was the only trauma facility in Greene County.

Kettering Health has already closed one of its emergency rooms earlier this year in Miami County. This year is also the last year for collection of Greene County’s last .5-mill hospital levy for Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.