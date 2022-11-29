3 taken to hospital following crash on ramp to I-75 South in Miamisburg

Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road ramp to Interstate 75 South Tuesday morning in Miamisburg.
Additional information about their conditions was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The crash was reported around 6:34 a.m.
It was not clear what led up to the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
