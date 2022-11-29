Dayton police investigating after man dies following weekend shooting

Dayton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive around 3:12 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“A 29-year-old male also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, which may be related,” Bauer said. “The investigation is still ongoing at this time.”
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
1 in hospital after father allegedly shoots son in Huber Heights on...
2
Dayton police still probing parade gunshot; experts give advice on...
3
Man on parole accused of sexually abusing 2 girls in Washington Twp.
4
Riverside police ID victim, person of interest in homicide discovered...
5
Man accused of attempted murder, firing shots on Halloween in Xenia
About the Author