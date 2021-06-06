3 wrecks kill Dayton pair, injure Beavercreek motorcyclist, damage Fairborn veterans site

• Two people were in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Clark County on Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Initial reports show that Brandon Rose, 37, of Beavercreek, was traveling northbound on Ohio 235 at Quail Ridge Road with a juvenile female passenger when he came up behind a Ford Mustang, driven by Dalton Lee, 23, of New Carlisle, which had slowed in traffic.

Rose swerved left and struck the rear left corner of the Mustang, ejecting Rose and the passenger from the motorcycle, troopers said.

Repairs around the front door of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce could be seen after a vehicle crashed into the Fairborn Veterans Memorial. It could not be confirmed Sunday if the work was due to the wreck. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Both Rose and his passenger were not wearing helmets and suffered life-threatening injuries. They both were taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Lee was not injured.

• About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Fairborn Veterans Memorial in downtown, police said in a statement.

The crash “took out a good portion of the monument” and closed the intersection of Main and Central for several hours, the city said in a Facebook post. The flag pole had to be removed due to structural damage. the city said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. No details were released Sunday by police about the identity of the driver nor the speed of the vehicle.

The wreck damaged concrete at the memorial and a large flowerpot north of the structure.

Damage also could be seen Sunday to a metal trash receptacle outside of the front door of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, which had been boarded up around the door frame.

It could not be confirmed whether the damage was due to the wreck.

The memorial, dedicated in 1987, was the work of several Fairborn organizations, including the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the chamber and the rotary club. It honors the five military branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, Dayton Daily News records state.

At the center of the memorial has been the American flag. Due to the site’s location in the middle of a busy intersection, the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project was formed in 2016 to seek a more accessible memorial monument for the structure, records show.