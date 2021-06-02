JUST IN: Popular Dayton Oregon District restaurant plans Uptown Centerville spot

CENTERVILLE — A popular downtown Dayton restaurant chef plans to open a location in Centerville’s Uptown.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet is joining forces with the city with an upscale food and beverage concept inspired by its French-Peruvian style “with a modern twist,” according to information obtained by the Dayton Daily News.
Centerville’s Uptown is a small business corridor that’s the focus of an estimated $10 million project designed to transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years.
The new restaurant is planned at 57 W. Franklin St.
Construction and renovation on the interior of the building began this week and will continue over the next few months with a projected completion in the fall.
Blondet said the new Centerville site will have many similarities to the Oregon District fine-dining establishment on East Fifth Street.
“The two restaurants are very much like sisters,” she said. “They’re going to share the same DNA but each has its own unique style.”
Salar “has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and one of the best menus in Dayton,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. “This is exactly the type of establishment city council is hoping to welcome as part of our revitalization of Uptown.”
Blondet plans to work closely with Greg Lauterback of Greg L. Lauterbach Architect LLC and Mitch Perry of Mitchell Perry Creative Inc. “to seamlessly blend the look and feel to the area’s unique, vibrant and historic community,” according to the city.