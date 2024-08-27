30-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Xenia

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash took place on Main Street between South Allison Avenue and Progress Drive.

Xenia police are working to determine what led up to the crash and if there are any contributing factors.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call Xenia Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the tip line at 937-347-1623.