30-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Xenia

Local News
By
Aug 27, 2024
X

A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Xenia that sent another person to the hospital Monday night.

Anthony Williams, 30, was driving a Mazda west on Main Street around 10:23 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the median and hit a Chevrolet traveling east, according to Xenia police.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash took place on Main Street between South Allison Avenue and Progress Drive.

Xenia police are working to determine what led up to the crash and if there are any contributing factors.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call Xenia Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the tip line at 937-347-1623.

In Other News
1
Tensions run high as Montgomery County ADAMHS OK’s funding reductions...
2
COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton woman ‘always willing to help others’ through...
3
Grippo’s potato chips as an ice cream topping? This shop has it for a...
4
Dayton police warn of dangers of overcorrecting following recent...
5
Piqua Station is a new hub for coworking, restaurants and other...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top