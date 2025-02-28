33 events to keep you busy in March

Musician and comedian Danae Hays will perform at 8 p.m. March 15 at the Victoria Theatre. Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress, and content creator Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds. $42-$65. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .

Comedian Brian Regan will perform at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Victoria Theatre. Regan is known for his stand-up, the TV show “Loudermilk” and his appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” $55-$91. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .

Comedian Marlon Wayans will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 21; 6:30 and 9 p.m. March 22; and 6 p.m. March 23 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at The Greene. Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office. $58-$68. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com .

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Celebrate Fasching or German Mardi Gras 7-11 p.m. March 1 at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St. This annual, family friendly, pre-Lenten party features a decadent dessert contest, a kids’ game corner, live music by the Uberland Band, snacks and refreshments. Bring a snack to share. It’s a masquerade, so please come in costume. $5 for guests. Free for members, military with ID and kids. www.daytongermanclub.org .

A Singles Mixer for those in their ‘50s and older will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 6 at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road. Mix and mingle with fellow singles that will include champagne, karaoke and icebreakers. $20. www.onparbar.com .

TEDx Dayton Youth event will be at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Roger Glass Center for Arts, 29 E. Creative Way. TEDx Dayton Youth provides a forum for speakers between the ages of 14-20 to share their stories and wisdom. The event is designed to encourage learning, inspiration and wonder and to provoke conversations that matter. Free. www.udayton.edu .

The 2025 WSU Learn Local Conference will be at 8 a.m. to noon March 8 at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy. Learn and network with educators from schools and community organizations, and enjoy workshops on various workshops designed to help educators. Free. www.wright.edu .

The SOAP (Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution) Anti-Human Trafficking Event will be at from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 at Keller Hall, University of Dayton, 300 College Park Ave. The event includes human trafficking prevention training, essential resources and information to raise awareness on the topic of sex trafficking, and community outreach. Free. www.facebook.com/soapproject.org .

The Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo will be at 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. The expo features a wide selection of wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination and more. Free with online registration or $10 at the door. 937-535-5300 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com .

The 7th annual Sweet Spring Marketplace will be at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. Get ready to shop for garden and home decor, candles, soaps, houseplants, windchimes, lighting, jewelry, fashion, snacks and more. www.cloudshows.biz .

DANCE

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will present “Power and Presence” at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 4 p.m. March 2 at the Victoria Theatre. Women’s history and Black history collide in an evening of contemporary dance. Witness the future of dance as four women choreographers reveal their power in new and restored modern works. $8-$75. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .

A St. Patrick’s Day Dance will be at 3 p.m. March 16 at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. The Duane Malinowski Band will play a selection of ballroom music. There will also be free beginner dance lessons offered at 2 p.m. $10 for members. $11 for non-members. 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com

Gem City Swing Night will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. Swing is a partner dance, where two people connect with each other and nonverbally give each other cues, allowing each partner to respond to what the other is doing. Gem City Swing was founded in 2015 by a group of swing dancers who were unhappy with the size of the swing dance scene in Dayton. PRICE NEEDED. www.yellowcabtavern.com .

FAMILY

A Micro Drone Race will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 28, March 1 and 2 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St. See fast flying micro machines as pilots maneuver their drones over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II and Twin Mustang aircraft. Free. www.nationalmuseum.af.mil .

The Kids Entrepreneur Expo will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 at Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave. This Expo is designed to help kids learn essential business skills like communication, budgeting and marketing. $3. www.daytonohio.gov .

A children’s clothing swap will be at 4 p.m. March 20 at Let Them Be Wild, 5525 Bigger Road in Kettering. Please bring clean sorted clothes as well as maternity/nursing clothes and accessories, kids shoes, books and toys. Items left behind will be donated to a local charity. Free. www.letthembewild.shop .

The Great Ohio Toy Show returns 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia. Tour seven buildings that will be packed with toys of all kinds for all ages. $6. Free for kids 10 and under. www.facebook.com/ohiotoys .

FESTIVALS

The 10th annual Carroll St. Pat’s Fest will be at 6-11 p.m. March 7 and noon to 11 p.m. March 8 at Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave. The event on March 7 will include a traditional Irish fish fry with baked and fried Icelandic cod, french fries, coleslaw and two drink tickets. There will also be gambling, carnival games, raffles and live music. On March 8, there will be more kid-friendly activities including Leprechaun Land, life-sized games, dancers, carnival food and games. An Irish dinner of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread will be available for purchase. $20 advance sales and $25 at the door for March 7. Free admission on March 8. www.carrollhs.org .

MUSIC

The Dayton Battle of the Bands finale will take place 7 p.m. March 8 at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St. $15. 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Twist & Shout: The Music of Beatles will be performed 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Schuster Center. The event celebrates The Beatles in America, beginning with their 1964 appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and following their journey to the Shea Stadium and Hollywood Bowl appearances. $12.50-$169.50. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .

The Beat Goes On: The Music of Cher will be performed at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Artist, singer and actress Lisa McClowry has perfected playing Cher from the speaking and singing voice, the walk, the talk, makeup and costumes. $30-$55. 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com .

The Bach Society will present American Mosaic 4-5:25 p.m. March 9 at Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road. Enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and the world premieres of new choral works from the winning entries from the Bach Society’s annual Young Composers Competition. $15-$30. www.bachsocietyofdayton.org .

Green Dayton returns at 8 p.m. March 15 at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. Enjoy music of 1990s-era Green Day as well as The Pinkertones, a tribute to 1990s-era Weezer, and Blink 183, a tribute to 1990s- and 2000s-era Blink 182. $12 in advance. $15 at the door. www.yellowcabtavern.com .

Shades of Buble will be performed at 7 p.m. March 22 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy. A trio of talented musicians with sophistication and the retro style of Michael Bublé perform his hits and cover songs. $30-$55. 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com .

SPORTS

The NCAA First Four will return March 18 and 19 to UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Start the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in Dayton. $145-$693. www.daytonflyers.com .

The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will take place at 8 p.m. March 21 and 7 p.m. March 22 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy. The PBR will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding. $93-$110. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com .

THEATER

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 14; 3 p.m. March 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 and 15; and 11 a.m. March 8 at Town Hall Theatre, 27 N. Main St. in Centerville. A cyclone carries Dorothy and her dog, Toto, to the magical land of Oz. $11-$16. www.washingtontwp.org .

Dayton Live will present “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song” 8 p.m. March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre. The show is a satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits including “Frozen” and “Wicked.” $41-$64. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .

The Alter Castle Players will present “Mean Girls The Musical” 7 p.m. March 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15; and 2 p.m. March 9 and 16 at Alter High School, 940 E. David Road. The musical will show the dangers of high school social cliques, the importance of staying true to oneself, and the impact of gossip and manipulation. $14-$17. www.alterhis.org .

“Angel Street” will be performed 8 p.m. on March 7, 8, 14 and 15; and 3 p.m. March 9 and 16 at the Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. “Angel Street” tells the story of the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th century London. $18-$20. www.bctheatre.org .

“The Cure,” which is the FutureFest 2024 script winner, will be performed 8 p.m. March 14, 15, 21 and 22; and 2 p.m. March 16 and 23 at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. When her 24-year- old son wills himself to death and donates all his organs, Joan goes on a quest to understand why. $18-$20. www.daytonplayhouse.com .

“The Book of Mormon” returns at 7:30 p.m. March 25, 26 and 27; 8 p.m. March 28 and 29; and 2 p.m. March 29 at the Schuster Center This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. $34-$139. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org .