34K pounds of beef tallow recalled, not federally inspected

These include:

24-fluid-ounce glass jars containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

2-pound plastic tubs containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

7.8-8-pound (1-gallon) plastic tubs containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

16-pound plastic tubs containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

The products don’t include a USDA mark of inspection, and Common Sense Soap doesn’t have a federal grant of inspection to product food products.

The tallow was shipped by Lady May to wholesalers and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS was notified of the products by a local health department, and it was determined that Lady May had contracted with Common Sense Soap, which added a nutrition facts label, but the soap company is not authorized to produce food products.

The agency said that it hasn’t had any confirmed reports of bad reactions from consuming the tallow, but it is concerned that it could be in people’s pantries. It urged consumers not to eat the tallow, but to throw it away or return it where they bought it.

Consumers with questions can contact the owner of Lady May Tallow Chris McDonald by calling 601-270-7410 or by emailing may@ladymaytallow.com.