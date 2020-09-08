$36.1 million construction contract awarded for A-29 facility

The facilities will support 12 Nigerian Air Force A-29 aircraft and include the construction of new airfield hot cargo pad, perimeter and security fencing, munitions assembly and storage, small arms storage, a flight annex wing building for simulator training, airfield lighting and various airfield apron, parking, hangar, and entry control point improvements.

“With this recent contract award, we are ready to be part of the modernization of Nigerian Air Force facilities and infrastructure,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Bruckbauer, director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate. “As a member of the Nigeria A-29 FMS Program, and this being AFSAC’s first major construction project in sub-Saharan Africa, we are thrilled to be able to support the Nigerian people in advancing their defensive capabilities. We look forward to building and strengthening this strategic partnership with the Nigerian people.”