Residents displaced after pickup crashes through apartment building

“Any time you have a vehicle goes into a structure, all the way into it, you’re lucky to be alive,” he said.

The concern now is that the building is not stable, so all occupants have been evacuated. Crews are shoring up the building and a structural engineer will assess the damage.

The American Red Cross will be called to help anyone without anywhere to go, Haney said.

A crane was called to remove the pickup.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but Haney said that this building has been hit by vehicles multiple times before. The brick facade shows signs of newer bricks and repairs made previously.

The intersection at Wayne and Wyoming avenues was closed while crews worked.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker