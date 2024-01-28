4 injured Saturday night after multi-vehicle I-75 crash involving ambulance in Dayton

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday night involving an ambulance left four people injured on Interstate 75 in Dayton.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports on an injury crash near the North Main exit on southbound I-75 around 10:38 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Two people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital and two other people were transported to Kettering Health for unknown injuries.

An ambulance was involved in the crash and CareFlight was requested, dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

We will update as more information becomes available.

