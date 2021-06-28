4 months later: Fund for siblings of Middletown 6-year-old James Hutchinson continues to grow

Gosney told police she planned to abandon all three children at Rush Run during the early-morning hours when she ran over James when he tried to get back in her vehicle. The siblings were with her at the time and have since been removed from the home.

The Death of James Hutchinson

Gosney and Hamilton are in the Butler County Jail awaiting separate trials in the fall on a combined indictment of 31 charges Gosney is charged with murder.

Pastor Lamar Ferrell of Berachah Church in Middletown said the church has taken stewardship over the fund, which has grown to more than $28,000. The children are in foster care, and church leaders have not yet been able to meet with the foster family.

“We said at the very beginning, we wanted to help in any way and host the funeral or memorial service,” Ferrell said. “We have also worked the schools for years so we where honored to be able to take the fund and be a clearinghouse to help with any needs for the siblings.”

Middletown Police Chief David Birk and Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson said groups periodically search for James’ body in the Ohio River, but the strong current and the murky depth of the water make searching challenging.

“The search continues. Not on a continuous bases, but they continue to search for James,” Birk said.

He added that based on separate questioning of Gosney and Hamilton about the body disposal, they feel certain James’ body went into the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton. MIDDLETOWN JAIL

Donations can still be made to the fund. School officials also plan to place a memorial bench outside the elementary school as a remembrance.

How to donate:

- Visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

- Mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

- Online at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=UHS9F3LY8UT4Y