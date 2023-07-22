4 people injured in crash at intersection in Darke County

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland Twp. Friday night.

Darke County deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Rescue, Greenville Twp. Rescue and CareFlight responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and Beamsville Union City Road around 6:13 p.m., according to a statement from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 43-year-old driver of a blue 2007 Ford Explorer attempted to make a left turn onto US 127 from Beamsville Union City Road and failed to yield the right of the way, according to the sheriff’s office.

He traveled in the pathway of a northbound tan 2005 GMC Sierra driven by a 19-year-old, the sheriff’s office continued. Both vehicles were hit at the intersection.

The man and his two passengers were treated at the scene and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.

The 19-year-old was treated at the scene and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.