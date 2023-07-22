Early crowds and clear skies greet Dayton Air Show’s first day

Early crowds and clear skies greeted the first day of the 49th edition of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger Saturday.

Gates to the show grounds at Dayton International Airport are scheduled to open at 9 a.m., but more than two hours before then, the entrance was thronged by photo tour participants and even the first general admission ticket holders.

John Hilt, of St. Louis, was the first person waiting in line Saturday, sitting in a folding chair on the airport’s east end just outside the gates at 6:36 a.m.

“I’m an early bird, always an early bird,” Hilt said. “I want to make sure I’m in the right place.”

This is his fourth air show this year. But he expects the Air Force Thunderbirds’ headline performance to make the Dayton show special.

Air show officials have asked visitors to arrive early to avoid the traffic problems that froze traffic on Interstate 75 around the Northwoods Boulevard exit last year. Andrew Anderson, also an early general admission guest, took that admonition seriously.

“We’ve been wanting to be, not necessarily first, but we’ve been wanting to get in early for a while now,” said Anderson, 37, of Vandalia. “We heard it’s a sold-out show. We’re excited for today.”

However, the show is not sold out, a show spokeswoman emphasized early Saturday. At this writing, anyone can still get tickets at DaytonAirShow.com or at Dayton- and Cincinnati-area Kroger stores.

Anderson was on hand with his uncle, Gerry, a Harrison Twp. resident.

“We like the people. And the planes,” said Gerry, who said he will attend both days of the show, Saturday and Sunday.

“I’ve been coming here, oh, since the early 70s. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” he added. “I’ll keep coming.”

Weather permitting, feature flying shows are slated to begin at 11:15 a.m., 45 minutes earlier than previous years.

Early Saturday, the weather forecast looked great: The National Weather Service was calling for sunny skies with a high near 84 in the Dayton area Saturday, with low humidity and, in the morning at least, a hint of autumn in the air. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday, again with a predicted high in the mid-80s.

The Air Force Thunderbirds’ F-16 Fighting Falcons are the headline act, slated to fly at about 4 p.m. (weather permitting), and they will be preceded by the Red Bull Air Force, offering their brand of highly-coordinated aerial jumps, Red Bull aerobatic flier Kevin Coleman in his Extra 400 LX aircraft and the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

Fans can also look forward to the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the Navy Rhino Demo Team and dozens of ground-based “static” displays.

Tips for attending the Air Show

Whether you’re attending today or Sunday, here’s what to know: General admission parking passes should be purchased in advance. Parking passes per car are priced at $15, and RV and bus parking is priced at $25.

The general admission parking lot is accessible from I-75 exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard. Stay in the right lane and look for signs directing you to the general admission lot.

Hoping to stave off last year’s traffic headaches, air show producers are asking patrons to arrive early.

For Chalet, Flight Line Hangar and Pavilion ticket holders, parking in a lot off West National Road is included in ticket purchase, and a free shuttle to the show is provided. This lot is accessible from I-70 exit 32 at Airport Access Road. A handicap-accessible lot will be available for attendees with handicap plates or hang tags off of Wright Drive accessible from I-75 exit 64 at Northwoods.

Directions and more information on the show can be found at https://daytonairshow.com/.