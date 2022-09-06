4 people killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Ohio

A prominent Fairfield home builder was among four people killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend across the state.
The deaths marked the fewest number of lives lost during traffic crashes over the holiday in more than a decade, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data released Tuesday.
None of the deadly crashes were local, but Joseph B. “Jo Jo” Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield was a rear passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was hit around 12:25 p.m. Sunday during a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 others on Interstate 75 South near Lima in Allen County.
Troopers arrested 405 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence and issued 1,992 seat belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony arrests during the Labor Day weekend reporting period from midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Troopers made 16,894 traffic enforcement stops and 10,356 stops that did not lead to any citations. They also assisted 2,065 motorists, the patrol said.
