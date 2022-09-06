dayton-daily-news logo
X

4 people killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Ohio

A Fairfield man was killed and 21 others injured in a nine-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 near Lima. Courtesy Lima Fire Department/Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
A Fairfield man was killed and 21 others injured in a nine-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 near Lima. Courtesy Lima Fire Department/Facebook

Local News
By
4 minutes ago

A prominent Fairfield home builder was among four people killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend across the state.

The deaths marked the fewest number of lives lost during traffic crashes over the holiday in more than a decade, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data released Tuesday.

None of the deadly crashes were local, but Joseph B. “Jo Jo” Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield was a rear passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was hit around 12:25 p.m. Sunday during a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 others on Interstate 75 South near Lima in Allen County.

ExploreFairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

Troopers arrested 405 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence and issued 1,992 seat belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony arrests during the Labor Day weekend reporting period from midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Troopers made 16,894 traffic enforcement stops and 10,356 stops that did not lead to any citations. They also assisted 2,065 motorists, the patrol said.

In Other News
1
DeWine hails Beavercreek company’s growth as state readies to celebrate...
2
Tire buy-back event returns to Montgomery County Sept. 18
3
More rain today but dry, sunny rest of week
4
NEW DETAILS: Kettering sets interviews for city manager candidates
5
JUST IN: Traffic delays expected for months near Wright-Patt for...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf is a staff writer who covers breaking news. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and writes for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top