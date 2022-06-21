5 controversial Ohio bills left unfinished for the summer

House Bill 598: Would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health, if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

House Bill 105: “Erin’s Law,” would require schools to provide annual age-appropriate instruction in child sexual abuse prevention for grades K-6, and age-appropriate instruction in sexual violence prevention education for grades 7-12.

House Bill 343: Would greatly expanding crime victims’ rights under “Marsy’s Law,” which is meant to ensure crime victims are treated fairly and have the opportunity to exercise their rights in our criminal justice system.

House Bill 383: Would increase sentences for criminals repeatedly caught with illegal firearms.