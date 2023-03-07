X
Dark Mode Toggle

5 things to know about convenience stores like Speedway

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
7-Eleven purchased the locally headquartered company

Speedway convenience stores and gas stations are now owned by 7-Eleven Inc., which purchased the company from Marathon Petroleum Corp., for $21 billion in May 2021.

ExploreSpeedway down hundreds of jobs at former local headquarters after 7-Eleven acquisition

Speedway’s corporate headquarters was in Clark County near Enon in a facility now renamed the Enon Store Support Center by 7-Eleven, which cut hundreds of jobs at that location.

Here are 5 things to know about convenience stores:

1. 7-Eleven, whose parent company is based in Tokyo, Japan, has the largest market share in the growing U.S. convenience store sector.

ExplorePHOTOS: Changes come after 7-Eleven bought Speedway and Clark County corporate headquarter

2. There are 150,174 convenience stores in the U.S., 79% of which also sell motor fuel, as does Speedway, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count.

Credit: Mark Freistedt

Credit: Mark Freistedt

3. The top ten states for number of convenience stores includes Ohio, which has 5,673 and ranks 7th, the data show.

4. Convenience stores sell about 80% of the motor fuels purchased in the United States, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count.

Credit: Mark Freistedt

Credit: Mark Freistedt

5. The number of gas station/kiosk stores, which sell fuel but do not have enough in-store products to be considered convenience stores, totaled 13,346, declining 11.2% the past year and 49.3% over the past six years, the data show.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey

See our four-part 2023 regional economic outlook series

Part 1 - Dayton region economic outlook for 2023 is positive though tinged with recession worries

Part 2 - Regional economic outlook: Mild to moderate recession possible in 2023, local experts say

Part 3 - Regional economic outlook: Residents, businesses will still feel sting of inflation and higher interest rates in 2023

Part 4 - Regional Economic Outlook: Attracting and keeping skilled workers remains top issue for Dayton region in 2023

In Other News
1
Cities weigh regulating Airbnbs, short-term rentals; some ban them...
2
17-year-old boy killed after falling under truck at Troy park
3
DPS board calls RTA plan to not bus students a civil rights issue
4
Woman killed in Dayton’s first fatal fire this year identified
5
Colon cancer impacting younger adults, screening recommended for those...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top