5 things to know about coronavirus: State tops 150,000 cases, CDC offers protection from eviction

Ohio tops 150,000 reported cases of coronavirus, more than 1,000 cases reported for second day in a row

There have been 150,009 cases and 4,740 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 26, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,115 new cases and six deaths were reported today. This is the second day in a row that more than 1,000 cases were reported in Ohio.

Eviction protection and assistance is available, with some work required

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide order this month banning landlords from evicting tenants who meet certain conditions. The order requires tenants fill out and send a declaration form to their landlords, under penalty of perjury, saying that they qualify for eviction protection. The conditions that tenants have to meet to qualify include, among multiple others, being unable to pay rent because they were laid off, incurred large medical expenses, or lost a substantial portion of wages.