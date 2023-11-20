$5,000 reward offered for persons of interest in deadly shooting of teen in Harrison Twp.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information on two persons of interest in a shooting in Harrison Twp. Friday that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering the reward to anyone with details that lead to the location, arrest and prosecution of 29-year-old Tommy Moreland and 32-year-old Denisha Taylor.

People can submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 937-222-7867 (STOP) or call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified Moreland and Taylor as the persons of interest in a shooting at the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive around 7:04 a.m. Friday.

People in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the one of the vehicles, a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala, and was shot. The driver took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released as of Monday morning.

A marron Toyota RAV4 was identified as being involved in the incident and fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in a chase with investigators several hours after the shooting. The vehicle was later found abandoned several miles away.

Investigators identified Moreland and Taylor as the driver and passenger of the Toyota on surveillance video at a carwash, according to the sheriff’s office.

They’re considered persons of interest for murder, failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer and tampering with evidence.