50th anniversary Dayton Air Show draws 75,000 people

Last summer’s show achieved an attendance record of 85,000, and the 2022 show hit its own record at the time, 83,000 attendees over two days.

This year, sweltering heat and humidity on Saturday were followed by morning storms Sunday before show grounds gates opened. Frankin, who is also of president of aviation services company Wright Brothers Aero Inc., said more than 40,000 people attended Saturday.

“We hoped to have a big number, like you talked about, but considering the weather conditions, we did very well,” Franklin said at a press conference at the show’s former expo center. “We were happy with that.”

It’s the second year in a row that Dayton Air Show attendance numbers have held up even as the Columbus area re-inaugurated its own air show just over an hour away at Rickenbacker International Airport. That show was expected to attract about 50,000 people, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Work on next year’s show at Dayton International Airport has been underway for a while. It’s scheduled for June 21 and 22, 2025, with the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration squadron set to headline both days.

Scott Buchanan, chairman of the board for the U.S. Air and Trade Show, pronounced it a successful weekend.

“It was just an amazing experience,” he said. “It’s an honor for me to be able to turn around and see families together having a good time at the air show, children seeing airplanes or jumpers for the first time.”

Typically, healthcare providers assisting guests of the show deal with about 60 cases of heat-related ailments during a typical show’s two days.

But on the weekend’s warmest day, Saturday, the show assisted 80 people by shortly before 4 p.m., said Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the show’s chief medical officer. (The show’s gates close at 6 p.m.)

Patrons were able to round up ticket payments this year to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project, a U.S. non-profit that helps veterans and their caregivers. Buchanan presented Shawn Seguin, alumni manager of the Wounded Warriors organization, with a check Monday for $10,000.

“This donation is greatly, greatly appreciated,” Seguin said. The money will go toward programs providing medical care, mental health help, financial security assistance and more, he said.