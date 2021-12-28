5,200 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio as cases remain high

Ohio added 444 COVID hospitalizations and 42 ICU admissions Tuesday, according the state health department. The state’s 21-day average is 312 hospitalizations a day and 31 ICU admissions a day.

For the second time in a week more than 15,000 cases were recorded in a day. Ohio reported 15,403 cases Tuesday and 15,989 cases on Thursday.

Ohio is averaging 10,076 cases a day in the last three weeks and 12,525 cases a day in the past week.

The state added 60 COVID deaths on Tuesday, bringing Ohio’s total to 28,780, according to ODH.

Death data can fluctuate because other state’s don’t regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.

As of Tuesday, 59.55% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 69.84% of adults and 63.29% of people 5 and older. Nearly 55% of residents, including 64.84% of adults and 58.62% of those 5 and older, have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.

More than 6.96 million Ohioans have received at least one dose and 6.4 million have completed the vaccine series. More than 2.56 million residents have received an additional shot, including 26,977 who got an extra dose in the last day.