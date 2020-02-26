60-year-old Springfield man missing since early February

A 60-year-old Springfield man has been missing since early February and police are seeking help to locate him.
David Eugene Sisler went missing with all of his belongings left behind at his residence including a bicycle he was known to ride.
He stands 5 feet. 9 inches, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on Sisler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7314.
