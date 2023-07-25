X

$6M renovation planned for Dayton Correctional Institution

An estimated $6 million renovation project for Dayton’s all-female prison is pending state approval, state officials say.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) is seeking a general renovation of the Dayton Correctional Institution, located on Germantown Street.

The renovation project would address several items that have developed in the facility’s 30-year life span, according to Ohio Controlling Board documents.

An ODRC spokesperson said this includes the replacement of windows on the campus, an air-cooling system for housing units and security upgrades.

The project would also encompass other work to address Americans with Disabilities Act compliance needs, according to ODRC.

Dayton Correctional Institution has a capacity to house approximately 1,000 incarcerated women. The campus includes more than a dozen buildings with eight multiple-occupancy housing cell units, according to the state rehabilitation and correction department.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission oversees capital projects for state agencies. It will oversee contracting of the project pending state controlling board approval, according to ODRC.

It’s unclear when work on the renovations, if approved, will begin.

The controlling board released more than $500,000 in capital funds to ODRC for the project’s design last year, according to controlling board records.

The Controlling Board’s next meeting is Aug. 7.

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

