Montgomery County Jail: 7 things we learned from our reporting about deaths this year

The Dayton Daily News looked into how county leaders are responding after six deaths among inmates at Montgomery County Jail in the first half of the year.

This number is more than deaths reported at the jail in 2021 and 2022 combined.

You can read the full report here. It includes details from reports on the six deaths, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction data and the state’s inspection reports of jail facilities. We also heard from the healthcare providers at the jail about the challenges they’ve seen this year with drug overdoses.

Here are several things to know about Dayton Daily News reporting of safety in Ohio’s prisons.

More overdoses

Officials at Naphcare, the health service provider at Montgomery County Jail, said staff are responding to significantly more suspected overdoses in the facility than they did last year. Six months into the year, medical staff responded to 32 suspected overdoses at the local jail. Last year in total, medical staff responded to 27 suspected overdoses.

Most in Ohio

More people have died after coming into custody at the Montgomery County jail this year than any other jail in Ohio. In the first six months of the year, roughly 20 inmate deaths have been reported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. More than 40 deaths were reported among jail occupants all of last year.

3 confirmed drug intoxication

Three deaths at Montgomery County Jail this year were confirmed to be linked to drug intoxication. These inmates were found unresponsive while on detox watch at the jail.

Nurses will now staff jail intake

The Montgomery County commission last week amended its contract with Naphcare to replace four EMTs with registered nurses in the intake portion of the jail, a move Montgomery County leaders say will help inmates.

Passing inspections

The Montgomery County Jail has passed all of its recent inspections and was re-accredited by the American Correctional Institution in 2020.

Working to prevent drug movement

Medical and sheriff’s office staff at the jail have multiple safety measures in place for inmate intake. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office uses body scanners and K9 dogs to keep drugs out of the jail. Inmates are changed into their jail uniforms immediately, all mail coming into the jail is scanned and presented electronically and more.

Mental health facility in plans

Plans are underway for a redesign of a portion of the jail property. This design will include a mental health facility and more medical exam space, according to officials.