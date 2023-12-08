71-year-old woman killed in Riverside house fire ID’d

Riverside firefighters responded to a house fire 4700 block of Opperman Avenue around 4:19 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman, later identified as Pitman, in the front room of the house, Riverside Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said.

Medics transported her to the hospital and she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The fire started in the front room where Pitman was found, Miller said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office, but it appears to be accidental, the chief said. The damage to the residence is estimated to be $25,000.