BreakingNews
Woman dead in Riverside house fire, fire marshal investigating

Woman dead in Riverside house fire, fire marshal investigating

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a woman died following a house fire in Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Riverside Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said that while the cause remains under investigation, the fire appears to have been accidental.

The fire was reported around 4:14 p.m. at at single-story house in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene at 4:19 p.m. and found the woman in the front room of the house where the fire started, Miller said.

ExploreFormer PUCO chairman charged in multi-million dollar bribery scheme

Medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released as of early Monday afternoon.

The damage to the residence is estimated to be worth $25,000.

In addition to Riverside firefighters, fire crews from Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn and Beavercreek also responded.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County seeing more ‘quit claim’ deed fraud than ever before
2
Joby Aviation recommended for $500K for Concorde Drive manufacturing...
3
Dayton police cruiser flips on its top in 2-vehicle crash
4
Nearly 80 service members suspected of advocating to overthrow US...
5
Former PUCO chairman charged in multi-million dollar bribery scheme

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top