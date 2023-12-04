Woman dead in Riverside house fire, fire marshal investigating

The fire was reported around 4:14 p.m. at at single-story house in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene at 4:19 p.m. and found the woman in the front room of the house where the fire started, Miller said.

Medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released as of early Monday afternoon.

The damage to the residence is estimated to be worth $25,000.

In addition to Riverside firefighters, fire crews from Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn and Beavercreek also responded.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.