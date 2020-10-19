711th Human Performance Wing receives AF Outstanding Unit Award

The then-Human Systems Integration Directorate provided critical expertise shaping the future of occupational health and advancing Airmen readiness across the Defense Department. The Airman Systems Directorate executed key research initiatives, providing novel products and solutions enhancing mission effectiveness across the Joint All Domain operations enterprise. The USAF School of Aerospace Medicine conducted crucial medical consultations bolstering the health and wellness of Department of Defense members and educated 7,300 joint and international students across medical disciplines. The 711th Human Performance Wing provided the essential foundation of support enabling the completion of unprecedented Air Force and Department of Defense research and education initiatives.

Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC deputy commander, stated in his Oct. 5 announcement that the award recognizes the phenomenal work Airmen do every day and that it’s a testament to the teamwork in the wing.

Teamwork is a cornerstone within the 711 HPW with its unique composition of medical professionals as well as science and engineering researchers, who not only work across their career fields within the Wing, but also with other experts across the Air Force Research Laboratory and the larger DoD to enable, enhance, sustain and restore Airmen.

