72-year-old with dementia from Ecuador missing; Have you seen him?

Angel Serafin Orellana Munoz was last seen at 3 a.m. Monday morning when he walked away from his family on Deeds Avenue. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Munoz is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes and has a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, brown pants and red gym shoes.