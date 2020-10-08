88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

1B

Oct. 12 Closed

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Oct. 12 Open 24/7

19B (National Road)

Oct. 12 Open 24/7

22B

Oct. 12 Closed

26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)

Oct. 12 Closed

Pass and Registration

Oct. 12 Closed

88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Honor Guard, 937-257-6314

Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inns)

Oct. 12 Open 24/7

Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084

Oct. 12 On call

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Oct. 12 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennis Club

Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Oct. 12 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

88 ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131

Civil Engineer Customer Support

Oct. 12 Emergency support only

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)

Oct. 12 Open 24/7

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Oct. 12 Closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Oct. 12 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Closed on Oct. 12: Burger King, Charley’s, Class VI, Barbershop, Beauty Shop, Dry Cleaning, GNC, Main Exchange/Home & Garden, Main Exchange Kiosks, Military Flags and More, Optical Shop, Precision Auto Tune, Wireless Advocates

Commissary

Oct. 12 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flight Kitchen

Oct. 12 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kittyhawk Express

Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Oct. 12 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.

Starbuck’s

Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

‘Throttle Back’ for Columbus Day

Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices' functions would.

Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.