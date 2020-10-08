88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

Columbus Day
The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have the following hours of operation (if not listed, consider them closed) in observance of Columbus Day on Oct. 12:
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Oct. 12 Open 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
1B
Oct. 12 Closed
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
Oct. 12 Open 24/7
19B (National Road)
Oct. 12 Open 24/7
22B
Oct. 12 Closed
26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)
Oct. 12 Closed
Pass and Registration
Oct. 12 Closed
88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Honor Guard, 937-257-6314
Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inns)
Oct. 12 Open 24/7
Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084
Oct. 12 On call
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Oct. 12 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tennis Club
Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Oct. 12 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
88 ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131
Civil Engineer Customer Support
Oct. 12 Emergency support only
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)
Oct. 12 Open 24/7
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
Oct. 12 Closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Oct. 12 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Closed on Oct. 12: Burger King, Charley’s, Class VI, Barbershop, Beauty Shop, Dry Cleaning, GNC, Main Exchange/Home & Garden, Main Exchange Kiosks, Military Flags and More, Optical Shop, Precision Auto Tune, Wireless Advocates
Commissary
Oct. 12 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flight Kitchen
Oct. 12 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kittyhawk Express
Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Oct. 12 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.
Starbuck’s
Oct. 12 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Throttle Back’ for Columbus Day
Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices' functions would.
Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.