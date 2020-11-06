88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

Nov. 11 Closed

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Nov. 11 Open 24/7

15A

Nov. 11 Closed

19B (National Road)

Nov. 11 Open 24/7

22B

Nov. 11 Closed

26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)

Nov. 11 Closed

Pass and Registration

Nov. 11 Closed

88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Honor Guard, 937-257-6314

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

Nov. 11 Open 24/7

Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084

Nov. 11 On call

Tennis Club

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Nov. 11 Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

88 ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131

Civil Engineer Customer Support

Nov. 11 Emergency support only

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)

Nov. 11 Open 24/7

OTHER UNITS

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Closed on Nov. 11: Burger King, Consolidated Hobby Complex, Starbucks

Barbershop

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beauty Shop

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charley’s

Nov. 11 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Class VI

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Commissary

Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dry Cleaners

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flight Kitchen

Nov. 11 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GNC

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jarvis Fitness Center

Nov. 11 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kittyhawk Express

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange/Gun Counter

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Exchange/Home & Garden

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange/Kiosks

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military Flags & More

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Optical Center

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Nov. 11 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Nov. 11 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wireless Advocates

Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USO Community Center

Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘Throttle Back’ for Veterans Day

Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices' functions would. Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.