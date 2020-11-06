88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have the following hours of operation (if not listed, consider them closed) in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11:
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Nov. 11 Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1B
Nov. 11 Closed
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
Nov. 11 Open 24/7
15A
Nov. 11 Closed
19B (National Road)
Nov. 11 Open 24/7
22B
Nov. 11 Closed
26A (Route 235/Commercial Delivery)
Nov. 11 Closed
Pass and Registration
Nov. 11 Closed
88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Honor Guard, 937-257-6314
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
Nov. 11 Open 24/7
Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084
Nov. 11 On call
Tennis Club
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Nov. 11 Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
88 ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour Service Call: 937-257-3131
Civil Engineer Customer Support
Nov. 11 Emergency support only
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency Services, Inpatient Units (all other services closed)
Nov. 11 Open 24/7
OTHER UNITS
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Closed on Nov. 11: Burger King, Consolidated Hobby Complex, Starbucks
Barbershop
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beauty Shop
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Charley’s
Nov. 11 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Class VI
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commissary
Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dry Cleaners
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flight Kitchen
Nov. 11 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GNC
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jarvis Fitness Center
Nov. 11 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kittyhawk Express
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange/Gun Counter
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Exchange/Home & Garden
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange/Kiosks
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military Flags & More
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Optical Center
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Nov. 11 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
Nov. 11 Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wireless Advocates
Nov. 11 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
USO Community Center
Nov. 11 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
‘Throttle Back’ for Veterans Day
Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help out during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as the device may be older and not save as much as new devices' functions would. Equipment that may be unplugged include coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Items that should remain plugged in include computers – CPUs, laptops, servers, network switches, etc. Participating in this initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions.