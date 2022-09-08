9/11 anniversary: Local events planned in remembrance

The event begins at 8 a.m. Friday.

Trotwood

The City of Trotwood is having a 9/11 tribute Friday at 3 p.m. in front of the Government Center at 3035 Olive Road.

Saturday

University of Dayton

An event called the Premier Health Gem City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will pay tribute to those who lost their lives. It will occur at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., according to the event Facebook page.

It honors those who lost their lives and supports the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the event Facebook page said.

Registration can occur online or on the same day.

SUNDAY

Fairborn

The city of Fairborn and Wright State University will hold its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Calamityville, 506 E. Xenia Drive, at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event is open to the public.

Fairborn used a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers as part of its monument to commemorate the victims of the attack.

A 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” speeches and a performance of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes are planned.

Beavercreek

A remembrance ceremony will be held on Sunday at the Beavercreek’s 9/11 Memorial, located on 1152 N. Fairfield Rd., according to the City of Beavercreek’s Facebook page.

The ceremony begins at 8:40 a.m.

Presentation of Colors, lowering of the flag over the 9/11 Memorial, a ceremonial bell ringing and commemorative message are among the activities included for the remembrance.

Dayton

A Woodland Military Tour honors fallen heroes in remembrance for 9/11 on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave. Participants are expected to meet at the main gates of Eichelberger Plaza.

It is recommended those participating wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle, if needed, according to the event page here.

A suggested donation of $5 dollars is also noted.

All tours require reservation and can be made here.

NOTE: Have a Sept. 11 event? Email us at ddnnews@coxinc.com