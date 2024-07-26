Homeland Security conducts financial crimes, labor probe at Fuyao Glass, 27 other Dayton-area sites

“Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. There is a large law enforcement presence in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton but there is no threat to public safety at this time. Please avoid the areas where active law enforcement activities are ongoing,” the statement added.

A large law enforcement presence was reported at the plant off Kettering Boulevard and West Stroop Road Friday morning.

Multiple Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were blocking off the front and back of the plant. A moble emergency EMA trailer arrived and a nonprofit was feeding people at Fuyao, according to a source on the scene.

“The Department of Homeland Security is conducting an Investigation involving several locations in the region. The City of Moraine is not involved in the operation and DHS did not request any operational support,” said a spokesperson for the City of Moriane.

Any further inquiries should be directed to the Department of Homeland Security public information officer.

Chinese-owned Fuyao Global bought part of what had been a closed General Motors plant in Moraine in 2014, reconfiguring it into what the company has said is the world’s largest auto glass production site.

Fuyao Global has said it is the second biggest glass manufacturer in the world and the largest in China.

In a November 2017 election, Fuyao workers resoundingly rejected the United Auto Workers’ attempt to represent its Moraine plant.

It’s at least the second time Homeland Security representatives have visited a Moraine manufacturer in seven months. In January, Moraine police confirmed search warrant activity at Harco Manufacturing, on Kettering Boulevard near Fuyao, saying they assisted with the investigation there.

A spokeswoman for Fuyao, Lei Shi, declined to comment Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.