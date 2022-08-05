Abbott facility in Tipp City plans $179M expansion, 123 new jobs

Combined Shape Caption Abbott Laboratories, Tipp City, 241 jobs Construction started in spring 2012 in Tipp City, Miami County, on the new Abbott Laboratories nutritional drink manufacturing plant expected to create 241 jobs Credit: Cox Media Group Ohio Credit: Cox Media Group Ohio Combined Shape Caption Abbott Laboratories, Tipp City, 241 jobs Construction started in spring 2012 in Tipp City, Miami County, on the new Abbott Laboratories nutritional drink manufacturing plant expected to create 241 jobs Credit: Cox Media Group Ohio Credit: Cox Media Group Ohio

The city referred project questions to the Dayton Development Coalition, which in turn referred inquiries to Abbott’s communications department. Abbott officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Abbott Laboratories filed with the city a request for tax abatement stating the company’s current 317 jobs would be joined by another 123 during the next five years.

The city notified the Tipp City Board of Education about the project plans and the request for 100 percent abatement of taxes for 15 years. The request was filed under the city Community Reinvestment Areas provisions for CRAs created before 1994.

Those provisions did not require board of education approval of the abatement. Changes in the law since 1994 require board approval of a 100 percent abatement.

The schools will benefit from added income tax, because the project is to create new employee payroll of more than $1 million, City Manager Tim Eggleston wrote in the notice to the schools.

Under state law, the city would provide the schools 50 percent of income tax receipts for all new employees during the 15-year incentive timeframe.

The proposed site plan for the expansion project will be before the Tipp City Planning Board next week.