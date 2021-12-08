dayton-daily-news logo
About half an inch of snow recorded during first accumulating snowfall of the season

Snow was falling in Butler County on Thursday, April 1, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Snow was falling in Butler County on Thursday, April 1, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
41 minutes ago

The Miami Valley’s first accumulating snowfall of the season left about half an inch of snow for most communities Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

In Southwest Ohio, Cheviot in Hamilton County and Loveland in Clermont County recorded the most snow 0.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Locally, Centerville and Loveland in Warren County received the most snow with 0.6 inches.

Here’s how much snow was reported in the Miami Valley, according to NWS:

Greene County:

  • Beavercreek: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Xenia: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

Montgomery County:

  • Centerville: 0.6 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Centerville: 0.3 inches reported as of 6:08 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton International Airport: 0.3 inches reported as of 6:51 a.m. Wednesday

Warren County:

  • Lebanon: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Loveland: 0.6 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
