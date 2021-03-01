X

Active-shooter exercise on Wright-Patt tests response security skills

Tech. Sgts. Jacqueline Mayfield and Ronald Wcela, both inspection members for the 88th Security Forces Squadron, compare notes during an active-shooter exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Feb. 24. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Tech. Sgts. Jacqueline Mayfield and Ronald Wcela, both inspection members for the 88th Security Forces Squadron, compare notes during an active-shooter exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Feb. 24. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Local News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted a simulated active-shooter exercise Feb. 24 to test the skills of base Security Forces and emergency-response personnel. The exercise encompassed the entire installation with the incident scenario taking place at Bldg. 434 on Area B. The training allowed emergency responders to practice law enforcement’s initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations and planning, and follow-on coordination with various departments throughout the base. Exercises like these are critical for base leadership and responders to review internal procedures and policies to ensure units are ready in the event of a real-world incident, officials said.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.