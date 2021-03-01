Active-shooter exercise on Wright-Patt tests response security skills

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted a simulated active-shooter exercise Feb. 24 to test the skills of base Security Forces and emergency-response personnel. The exercise encompassed the entire installation with the incident scenario taking place at Bldg. 434 on Area B. The training allowed emergency responders to practice law enforcement’s initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations and planning, and follow-on coordination with various departments throughout the base. Exercises like these are critical for base leadership and responders to review internal procedures and policies to ensure units are ready in the event of a real-world incident, officials said.